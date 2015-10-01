版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 13:33 BJT

BRIEF-Elior Participations acquires Pennsylvania based Cura Hospitality

Oct 1 Elior Participations SCA :

* Elior Group announces the acquisition of Cura Hospitality in Pittsburgh, PA

* Cura Hospitality generated revenues of some $50 million in 2014 and has 690 employees

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐