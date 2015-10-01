版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 14:19 BJT

BRIEF-Synergy Health declares special dividend of 15.8p per share

Oct 1 Synergy Health Plc :

* Declared a special dividend of 15.8p per share to be paid on Oct. 20, 2015 to shareholders on register as at Oct. 9, 2015

* Steris have confirmed that payment of this dividend will not reduce terms of offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐