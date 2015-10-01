版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 14:55 BJT

BRIEF-Cap Gemini announces global partnership with Fortinet

Oct 1 Cap Gemini SA :

* Announces global partnership with Fortinet Inc in cybersecurity

Source text: bit.ly/1YQdk8p Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

