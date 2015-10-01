版本:
BRIEF-Merck KGaA says avelumab alliance with Pfizer on track

Oct 1 Merck Kgaa :

* Says avelumab alliance with Pfizer on track

* Says it and Pfizer started investigating a novel, potential first - in - class bi - functional immunotherapy in clinical trials

* Says working toward at least one additional launch per year in 2017-2022 for avelumab

* Says it expects more than 3,000 patients treated with avelumab by 2016 Further company coverage:
