BRIEF-Altice prices 1.61 billion euro capital raising

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 Altice NV :
* Altice prices 1.61 billion euro ($1.80 billion) capital raising
* Placing comprised 69,997,600 A Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share and 24,825,602 B Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share
* Settlement expected to take place on Oct. 5 subject to customary closing conditions
* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp
* Certain managers of Altice have subscribed for new Class B shares in an aggregate amount of 170 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.