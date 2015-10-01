版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Altice prices 1.61 billion euro capital raising

Oct 1 Altice NV :

* Altice prices 1.61 billion euro ($1.80 billion) capital raising

* Placing comprised 69,997,600 A Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share and 24,825,602 B Shares at a price of 17.00 euros per share

* Settlement expected to take place on Oct. 5 subject to customary closing conditions

* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp

* Certain managers of Altice have subscribed for new Class B shares in an aggregate amount of 170 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐