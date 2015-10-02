版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 2日 星期五 18:54 BJT

BRIEF-Hexatronic in distribution deal with Amherst Photonics for US

Oct 2 Hexatronic Group AB :

* Signs distribution agreement with Amherst Photonics

* Amherst Photonics will be the company's distribution partner for the US market

Source text: bit.ly/1GnEJ6d

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

