BRIEF-Alphaform signs contract for sale of business divisions to Proto Labs

Oct 2 Alphaform AG :

* Signs contract for the sale of business divisions

* Insolvency administrator of Alphaform signed a contract with Proto Labs, Inc. for sale of selected assets and operations to Proto Labs

* In addition Proto Labs acquired all shares of solvent Finnish and U.K. subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

