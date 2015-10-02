BRIEF-Alphaform signs contract for sale of business divisions to Proto Labs

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Alphaform AG :
* Signs contract for the sale of business divisions
* Insolvency administrator of Alphaform signed a contract with Proto Labs, Inc. for sale of selected assets and operations to Proto Labs
* In addition Proto Labs acquired all shares of solvent Finnish and U.K. subsidiary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation