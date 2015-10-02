版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 3日 星期六 00:33 BJT

BRIEF-Steris shareholders back proposal over Synergy deal

Oct 2 Steris Corp :

* Proposal relating to merger with Synergy Health approved by requisite vote of co's shareholders at October 2 meeting

* Co and Synergy intend to proceed promptly with closing of combination, which is expected to take place in Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

