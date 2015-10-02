BRIEF-Steris shareholders back proposal over Synergy deal

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Steris Corp :
* Proposal relating to merger with Synergy Health approved by requisite vote of co's shareholders at October 2 meeting
* Proposal relating to merger with Synergy Health approved by requisite vote of co's shareholders at October 2 meeting

* Co and Synergy intend to proceed promptly with closing of combination, which is expected to take place in Q4 of 2015
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation