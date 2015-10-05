BRIEF-Ball says will work with Brazil's CADE to address competition concerns

Oct 5 Ball Corp
* Ball confirms that CADE concluded first stage of its
investigation on 2 October, 2015.
* General superintendent of CADE has issued an opinion which
expresses competition concerns regarding unconditional clearance
of ball's proposed acquisition of Rexam
* Following closing of transaction, Ball will remain a New
York Stock Exchange listed company domiciled in U.S
* Expected that all necessary regulatory clearances will be
obtained by first half of 2016
* Is looking forward to working with CADE's commissioners to
find a solution which will address any concerns that cade's
tribunal may have
