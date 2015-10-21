版本:
BRIEF-Electrolux says submits GE Appliances settlement proposal to DoJ

Oct 21 Electrolux

* Electrolux spokesman says company has submitted a settlement proposal regarding GE Appliances deal to the Department of Justice

* Spokesman says can't comment on content of proposal

