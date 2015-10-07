版本:
2015年 10月 7日 星期三

BRIEF-IG Group says changed client agreements in Swiss Franc surge cases

Oct 7 IG Group Holdings Plc

* Outcome of a client case at Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in UK in relation to events surrounding Swiss franc on 15 January 2015

* FOS found that a different contract fill level, beneficial to client in this case, would have been more reflective of underlying market liquidity, in what were unprecedented market circumstances

* IG has accepted fos determination

* Additional financial impact to group is around 1 million stg

* FOS agreed that ig acted in accordance with terms and conditions of its client agreement and that it complied with its duties of best execution and acted fairly in way it processed client orders

* As adjusted client account in this specific case and is choosing to proactively apply same beneficial finding to all other affected client accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

