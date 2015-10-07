BRIEF-IG Group says changed client agreements in Swiss Franc surge cases

Oct 7 IG Group Holdings Plc
* Outcome of a client case at Financial Ombudsman Service
(FOS) in UK in relation to events surrounding Swiss franc on 15
January 2015
* FOS found that a different contract fill level, beneficial
to client in this case, would have been more reflective of
underlying market liquidity, in what were unprecedented market
circumstances
* IG has accepted fos determination
* Additional financial impact to group is around 1 million
stg
* FOS agreed that ig acted in accordance with terms and
conditions of its client agreement and that it complied with its
duties of best execution and acted fairly in way it processed
client orders
* As adjusted client account in this specific case and is
choosing to proactively apply same beneficial finding to all
other affected client accounts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: