BRIEF-Faiveley Transport awarded HVAC supply contract for Boston metro

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
Oct 8 Faiveley Transport SA :
* Says awarded a contract by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd (CRRC) to supply HVAC systems for the new Boston metro's cars
* Contract awarded to Faiveley Transport, worth more than 15 million euros ($16.9 million), covers supply of compact saloon HVAC systems
* Group will support Chinese rolling stock manufacturer in its first us project
* MBTA will use 284 CRRC metro cars, 152 for the Orange Line and 132 for the Red Line
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.