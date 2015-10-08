BRIEF-Faiveley Transport awarded HVAC supply contract for Boston metro

Oct 8 Faiveley Transport SA :

* Says awarded a contract by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd (CRRC) to supply HVAC systems for the new Boston metro's cars

* Contract awarded to Faiveley Transport, worth more than 15 million euros ($16.9 million), covers supply of compact saloon HVAC systems

* Group will support Chinese rolling stock manufacturer in its first us project

* MBTA will use 284 CRRC metro cars, 152 for the Orange Line and 132 for the Red Line

