BRIEF-Galapagos positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 9 Galapagos NV :
* GLPG1837 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated and demonstrated favorable drug-like properties in study
* Positive safety and tolerability for novel potentiator GLPG1837
* Expected that GLPG1837 will be combined with other Galapagos candidate drugs to create a potential triple combination therapy for Class II patients, largest CF-patient group
* Believes results from this Phase 1 study support rapid progression into a Phase 2 study in Class III mutation patients, which is expected to commence before year end 2015
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.