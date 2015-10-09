版本:
BRIEF-Philips strengthens collaboration with AWS

Oct 9 Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips strengthens collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, to expand digital health solutions in the cloud

* HealthSuite Digital Platform on AWS allows for the ramp up from the currently seven million connected devices to the connecting of hundreds of millions of devices and sensors

Source text: philips.to/1Qd3VC2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

