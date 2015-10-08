BRIEF-AB Inbev says plans to work with regulators over SABMiller deal

BRIEF-DryShips buys first large gas carrier with 5 year time charter attached to oil major
* DryShips acquires its first very large gas carrier with a 5 year time charter attached to an oil major
Oct 8 Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa
* Response to SABMiller announcement
* Has repeatedly offered to share this analysis with SABMiller and its advisers
* Each time board of SABMiller has refused to engage
* Intends to work proactively with regulators to resolve any concerns
* Is surprised that board of SABMiller continues to say that this proposal "still very substantially undervalues SABMiller" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc