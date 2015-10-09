BRIEF-Implenia says Letzigrund work payment case rejected by court of first instance

Oct 9 Implenia AG :
* Zurich District Court has in first instance rejected
Implenia's claim for around 23 million Swiss francs ($23.81
million) in case about outstanding payments for subsequent
alterations requested during building of Letzigrund Stadium
* Is of unchanged opinion that city must pay for alterations
it asked for and that were carried out
* City is demanding rectification of defects or compensation
amounting to 10 million Swiss francs; Implenia decidedly rejects
allegations and related demands
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9658 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)