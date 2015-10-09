版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 10日 星期六 00:30 BJT

BRIEF-Realia appoints Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann as new CEO

Oct 9 Realia Business SA :

* Appoints Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann as new CEO

* Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann was a general director in Inmuebles Carso SAB de CV until 2015

* Gerardo Kuri Kaufmann is among others, member of the board in Minera Frisco SAB de CV, Elementia SA, FCC SA, Cementos Portland SA

