BRIEF-Irish Takeover Panel rejects Perrigo application to declare Mylan offer lapsed

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 Irish Takeover Panel
* Perrigo recently made an application to Panel requesting Panel to declare Mylan's offer of Sept. 14, 2015 lapsed
* Ruled that Mylan's offer remains lawful, valid, fully capable of acceptance by all perrigo shareholders including Israeli shareholders
* Accordingly the panel rejected Perrigo's application
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.