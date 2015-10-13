版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 17:20 BJT

BRIEF-Irish Takeover Panel rejects Perrigo application to declare Mylan offer lapsed

Oct 13 Irish Takeover Panel

* Perrigo recently made an application to Panel requesting Panel to declare Mylan's offer of Sept. 14, 2015 lapsed

* Ruled that Mylan's offer remains lawful, valid, fully capable of acceptance by all perrigo shareholders including Israeli shareholders

* Accordingly the panel rejected Perrigo's application Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐