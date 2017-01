Oct 14 Bobst Group SA :

* Will exercise before the end of the year its option to purchase from Gary Tseng the remaining 35 pct shares of the Gordon Ltd, Hong Kong based holding company of Shanghai Eternal Machinery Co. Ltd

* Both parties have agreed not to disclose any information concerning the conditions of the transaction

