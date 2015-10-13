版本:
BRIEF-Saft and Boeing renew satellite battery long term agreement

Oct 13 Saft Groupe SA :

* Saft and Boeing renew satellite battery long term agreement for lithium-ion

* Deal is 5 year agreement

