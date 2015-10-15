BRIEF-Sulzer 9-month order intake up 3 pct on adj. basis at 2.27 bln euros

BRIEF-Merck announces license agreement resolving Keytruda patent litigation
Oct 15 Sulzer AG :
* Confirms its previous FY 2015 guidance of a slight decline in order intake and a moderate decline in sales on a currency-adjusted basis
* Order intake on a currency-adjusted basis up by 3 pct in 9-month period at 2,268.8 million Swiss francs ($2.39 billion)
* Has decided to close its pumps equipment manufacturing plant, located in Brookshire, TX, USA
* Is considering closing its foundry in Kotka, Finland
* Now expects FY 2015 operational EBITA to decrease in the range of 10 pct - 15 pct compared to 2014 on a currency-adjusted basis Source text - bit.ly/1G6RebO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc's defense business is "really busy right now," reflecting a new emphasis on defense spending, Chief Executive Officer Kelly Ortberg said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Speculators reduced long bets on the U.S. dollar for a second straight week, as investors continued to pare back overextended positions on the greenback and worried about U.S. President Donald Trump's trade and currency policies.