BRIEF-Ablynx gets first milestone in immuno-oncology deal with Merck & Co.

Oct 15 Ablynx NV :

* Achieves first milestone in immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc.

* To receive 3.5 million euros ($4.02 million) milestone payment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

