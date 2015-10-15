版本:
BRIEF-S.Africa says SABMiller takeover by AB-InBev should comply with conditions

Oct 15 S. Africa's National Treasury

* S. Africa's National Treasury'S statement on SABMiller

* No formal regulatory application to South African Reserve Bank from SABMiller as yet, so premature to comment on deal

* S. African Minister of Finance will apply mind to any application, to ensure compliance with existing conditions, impact on economy

