版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 16日 星期五 12:40 BJT

BRIEF-Schaffner Holding FY 2014/2015 sales falls to CHF 202 mln

Oct 16 Schaffner Holding AG :

* Records for FY 2014/15 ending on Sept. 30, net sales of 202 million Swiss francs ($212.32 million), compared to 2013/2014 net sales of 215 million francs

* FY preliminary EBIT margin is 4.4 percent (previous guidance: 5.0 percent) and preliminary EBITA margin is 5.3 percent (EBIT before acquisition-related amortization) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9514 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐