BRIEF-Schaffner Holding FY 2014/2015 sales falls to CHF 202 mln

Oct 16 Schaffner Holding AG :
* Records for FY 2014/15 ending on Sept. 30, net sales of 202 million Swiss francs ($212.32 million), compared to 2013/2014 net sales of 215 million francs
* FY preliminary EBIT margin is 4.4 percent (previous guidance: 5.0 percent) and preliminary EBITA margin is 5.3 percent (EBIT before acquisition-related amortization) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9514 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology: high court approves bond amendments
* High Court of the Canton of Berne approves the resolutions of the bondholders' meeting regarding the amendments of the conditions for the 100 million Swiss francs ($99.46 million) convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0054 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Interroll's modular conveyor platform optimizes delivery processes at Liwayway in China
* Snack food company Liwayway placed order to Interroll for a modular conveyor platform (MCP) system and three Pallet flow systems, which aim to upgrade its plant in Qingpu District, Shanghai