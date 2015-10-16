BRIEF-Astrazeneca gets FDA complete response letter on diabetes drug combination

Oct 16 Astrazeneca Plc :

* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from US FDA for saxagliptin / dapagliflozin

* CRL states more clinical data required to support application, including clinical trial data from ongoing or completed studies, may require information from new studies

* US FDA has issued CRL regarding new drug application for investigational fixed-dose combination of saxagliptin and dapagliflozin in adult patients with type 2 diabetes

* This announcement does not affect ongoing interactions with other health authorities as part of these individual application procedures

* CRL is not expected to affect individual components of saxagliptin or dapagliflozin, which are approved for treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes