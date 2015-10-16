版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 16日 星期五 18:07 BJT

BRIEF-UK's FCA formally bans former UBS trader Kweku Adoboli

Oct 16 Financial Conduct Authority

* Has banned Kweku Mawuli Adoboli from performing any function in relation to any regulated financial activity Further company coverage:

