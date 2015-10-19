BRIEF-EMS Chemie Holding 9-month net sales down 3.1 pct to chf 1,445 mln

Oct 19 EMS Chemie Holding AG :

* In first 9 months further increased net operating income (EBIT) above last year's figures

* 9-month net sales of EMS Group amounted to 1,445 million Swiss francs (1,490 million Swiss francs year ago) which is 3.1 pct below previous year

* For the business year 2015, EMS continues to expect net sales slightly below the previous year (due to currency effects) and net operating income (EBIT) in Swiss Francs slightly above the previous year

