瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 19日 星期一 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says receives FDA approval for cobas 6800/8800 systems

Oct 19 Roche Holding AG

* Says receives FDA approval for viral load tests and cobas 6800/8800 systems Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

