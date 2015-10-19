BRIEF-Arris says Pace deal completion to be delayed

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Oct 19 Arris Group Inc :
* Arris and Pace have received required clearances from regulators in Germany, Portugal and South Africa
* Have received requests for additional information from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice as well as regulators in Brazil and Colombia
* Continues to believe that it will be able to obtain necessary clearances, although no assurance can be provided that all required approvals will be obtained
* Arris now believes that closing of the transaction will not occur until late December or the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
TOKYO, Jan 20 Japanese stocks edged up on Friday as investors covered their short positions, but gains were tempered and volume was low as markets remained cautious before the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.