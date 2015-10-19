版本:
BRIEF-Pace says closure date of ARRIS transaction pushed back

Oct 19 Pace Plc

* Now expected that transaction will not close until late December 2015 or Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)

