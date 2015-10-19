版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Vivendi asks AMF for inquiry following false information on Canal+

Oct 19 Vivendi SA

* Asked French securities regulator AMF for inquiry following release of false information indicating drop of 10 percent in number of Canal+ subscribers for September

* Says is also preparing complaint for spreading of misleading information negatively affecting its share price

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐