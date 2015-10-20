版本:
BRIEF-Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with Cypress

Oct 20 Precise Biometrics Ab

* Precise biometrics signs license agreement with cypress

* Says agreement includes a limited initial fixed fee for the right to integrate and use Precise Biometrics' software and for support & maintenance, which will be recognized starting from the third quarter 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

