版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 19日 星期一 23:48 BJT

BRIEF-Bauer U.S. unit to carry out foundation works for new William Beaumont Army Medical Center

Oct 19 Bauer AG :

* Bauer Foundation Corp. carries out foundation works for new William Beaumont Army Medical Center

* Client is Clark Mccarthy Healthcare Partners from U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers, Fort Worth Source text: bit.ly/1NQs7wI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐