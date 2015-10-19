BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais plans to simplify capital structure

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Oct 19 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :
* Proposes to simplify capital structure through introduction of standard registered share with nominal value of 10.0 Swiss francs ($10.46) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016