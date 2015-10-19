版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale du Valais plans to simplify capital structure

Oct 19 Banque Cantonale Du Valais :

* Proposes to simplify capital structure through introduction of standard registered share with nominal value of 10.0 Swiss francs ($10.46) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9557 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

