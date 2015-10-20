BRIEF-Gategroup Holding refinances existing high yield bond, enters Kazakhstan

Oct 20 Gategroup Holding AG :
* Refinances existing high yield bond, renews SAS contract
and enters Kazakhstan
* New five-year 250 million euros ($283.35 million)
unsecured credit facility signed at attractive interest rate
* Full redemption of existing 6.75 pct coupon bearing 250
million euros high yield bond
* Annual interest costs reduced by more than 10 million
Swiss francs
* New seven-year contract reached with long-time customer
Scandinavian Airlines
* Established presence at Astana international airport in
Kazakhstan through a partnership with Airport Management Group,
operator of all state-owned airports in Kazakhstan
($1 = 0.8823 euros)
