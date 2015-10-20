BRIEF-Taste Holdings says legal proceedings against co and Domino's Pizza Intl withdrawn

BRIEF-Artesian resources says co's unit and Cobank, ACB entered into bond purchase agreement
* Artesian Resources Corp - on Jan 18, co's unit and CoBank, ACB entered into bond purchase agreement - SEC filing
Oct 20 Taste Holdings Ltd
* All legal proceedings against, inter alia, Taste, Taste Food Franchising Proprietary Limited have been unconditionally and irrevocably withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Artesian Resources Corp - on Jan 18, co's unit and CoBank, ACB entered into bond purchase agreement - SEC filing
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources
Jan 20 Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.