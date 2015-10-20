版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 14:22 BJT

BRIEF-Taste Holdings says legal proceedings against co and Domino's Pizza Intl withdrawn

Oct 20 Taste Holdings Ltd

* All legal proceedings against, inter alia, Taste, Taste Food Franchising Proprietary Limited have been unconditionally and irrevocably withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐