BRIEF-Agasti completes transaction with Blackstone

Oct 20 Agasti Holding ASA :

* Transaction with Blackstone is completed

* Deal carried out by co transferring all companies that make up operational activities to recently established subsidiary Obligo BX Holding AS (Obligo BX)

* Blackstone will acquire 34 percent Obligo BX, while Agasti will own remaining 66 percent

