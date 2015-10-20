版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Qatar Airways CEO says "wait and see" on Dubai airshow orders

Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* Qatar airways ceo, when asked in hamburg about possible orders at the dubai airshow, says "wait and see" Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)

