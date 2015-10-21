版本:
BRIEF-Spice Private Equity co-invests to acquire minority stake in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz

Oct 21 Spice Private Equity AG :

* Has co-invested with Carlyle Group to acquire minority stake in Rede D'Or Sao Luiz, the largest private hospital operator in Brazil

* Spice Private Equity's total commitment in this investment was $12.2 million Source text - bit.ly/1Gigzjj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

