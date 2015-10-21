版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 00:23 BJT

BRIEF-BP signs agreements with China's Huadian Corp and CNPC

Oct 21 BP Plc

* BP and China Huadian Corporation today signed a sale and purchase agreement

* BP to sell Huadian up to 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year worth up to $10 billion over next 20 years

* BP and China National Petroleum Corp entered into framework agreement on strategic cooperation covering potential shale gas exploration in Sichuan Basin Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐