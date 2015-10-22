BRIEF-Crealogix Holding issues 4-year-term convertible bond

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Oct 22 Crealogix Holding AG :
* Issues a convertible bond with advance subscription rights to existing shareholders with a 4 year term
* Bond minimum nominal amount of 20 million Swiss francs ($20.85 million) with possibility to increase issue amount up to a maximum of 25 million francs
* Net proceeds will be mainly used to finance acquisition and integration of 80 percent of Elaxy Financial Software & Solutions and 20 percent of Elaxy Business Solution & Services as well as for general funding purposes
* Coupon is [2.25 - 2.75]pct p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.