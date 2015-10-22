版本:
BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding 9-month net sales at CHF 102.0 mln

Oct 22 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* In first nine months of 2015 posted consolidated net sales of 102.0 million Swiss francs ($106.32 million)

* Operating profit (EBIT) for first nine months of 2015 was 1.9 million francs, while EBIT margin stood at 1.8 percent

* After financial income and taxes, reported a loss of 7.4 million francs for 9-month period

* Sales for fiscal 2015 now expected to be 132 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

