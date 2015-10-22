BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding 9-month net sales at CHF 102.0 mln

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Oct 22 Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :
* In first nine months of 2015 posted consolidated net sales of 102.0 million Swiss francs ($106.32 million)
* Operating profit (EBIT) for first nine months of 2015 was 1.9 million francs, while EBIT margin stood at 1.8 percent
* After financial income and taxes, reported a loss of 7.4 million francs for 9-month period
* Sales for fiscal 2015 now expected to be 132 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.