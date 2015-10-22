版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 13:28 BJT

BRIEF-Warteck Invest gives conditions of planned capital increase

Oct 22 Warteck Invest Ltd :

* Says planned capital increase subscription price of new shares 1550.0 Swiss francs ($1,615.42)

* Says expected gross proceeds 76.7 million francs

* Shares offered to existing shareholders of Warteck Invest in rights offering period Oct. 27 - Nov. 3 Source text - bit.ly/1LsBPTW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9595 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐