BRIEF-Warteck Invest gives conditions of planned capital increase

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
Oct 22 Warteck Invest Ltd :
* Says planned capital increase subscription price of new shares 1550.0 Swiss francs ($1,615.42)
* Says expected gross proceeds 76.7 million francs
* Shares offered to existing shareholders of Warteck Invest in rights offering period Oct. 27 - Nov. 3 Source text - bit.ly/1LsBPTW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9595 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.