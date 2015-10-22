版本:
BRIEF-Veolia signs $390 million contracts with U.S. Antero resources

Oct 22 Veolia

* Signs $390 million contracts with U.S. Antero Resources

* Contracts are for construction and 10 years operation of water industrial treatment plant

Source text: bit.ly/1hVYoUP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

