BRIEF-Pace says combination with Arris to occur in late Dec or Q1 2016

AT&T says to record $1 bln pre-tax loss in Q4
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Oct 22 Pace Plc
* All of resolutions therein proposed to approve scheme and related matters were duly passed today at court meeting and general meeting
* Subject to court sanction, combination is expected to occur in late december 2015 or q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.