版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 22日 星期四 20:10 BJT

BRIEF-Pace says combination with Arris to occur in late Dec or Q1 2016

Oct 22 Pace Plc

* All of resolutions therein proposed to approve scheme and related matters were duly passed today at court meeting and general meeting

* Subject to court sanction, combination is expected to occur in late december 2015 or q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐