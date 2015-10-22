版本:
BRIEF-Saft Groupe signs multi-million dollar deal with Lockheed Martin

Oct 22 Saft Groupe SA :

* Signs multi-million dollar long term agreement with Lockheed Martin for telecommunications satellites

* Says the follow-on five-year contract, signed through 2020, validates the continued partnership between Saft and Lockheed Martin for Li-ion cells for satellites Source text: bit.ly/1W7Aet9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

