BRIEF-Saft Groupe signs multi-million dollar deal with Lockheed Martin

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 Saft Groupe SA :
* Signs multi-million dollar long term agreement with Lockheed Martin for telecommunications satellites
* Says the follow-on five-year contract, signed through 2020, validates the continued partnership between Saft and Lockheed Martin for Li-ion cells for satellites Source text: bit.ly/1W7Aet9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.