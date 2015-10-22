版本:
BRIEF-Gevrey to sell 2.1 mln shares in Gecina - bookrunner

Oct 22 Deutsche Bank

* Proposed placing of 2.1 mln ordinary shares in Gecina by Gevrey Investissement

* Placing represents about 3.4 per cent of share capital of Gecina; Gecina will not receive any proceeds from the placing

* Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch is acting as the sole bookrunner on the accelerated bookbuilding

