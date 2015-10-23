BRIEF-Equinix says EU review timetable extended for Telecity bid

Oct 23 Equinix Inc
* Equinix, inc. ("equinix") confirms that european
commission has entered into a period of market testing based
upon commitments proposed by equinix and telecity group plc
("telecity"
* These commitments have been proposed with a view to
obtaining eu commission phase 1 clearance of previously
announced offer by equinix for telecity ( "offer")
* As a result of this development, european commission's
phase i review timetable is automatically extended by 10 working
days to 13 november 2015
* Although there can be no assurances, this would allow
offer to close in line with previously communicated guidance of
h1 2016
