Oct 23 Mtu Aero Engines says:

* Will Have A Stake In The Lm6000 pf+ (pf+), the latest version of general electric's (ge) lm6000 aeroderivative gas turbine series

* Percent work share as a risk- and revenue-sharing partner in the development and production of this industrial gas turbine

* Mtu aero says the stake in the program translates into expected revenues of around one billion euros over the entire lifecycle of the program