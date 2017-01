Oct 26 Sportech Plc :

* Cliff Baty, chief financial officer, has advised board of his intention to leave Sportech to become chief financial officer of Manchester United

* Baty's contract with Sportech has a notice period of 12 months, but his actual departure date will be confirmed in due course

* Search for Baty's successor, both internally and externally, has now commenced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)